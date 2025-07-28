Lionel Messi spotted wearing pink Rolex labeled one of the most elusive models while serving MLS ban as staggering price of watch revealed 

Lionel Messi was spotted wearing a rare, luxurious Rolex watch while watching Inter Miami play out a goalless draw with Cincinnati on Saturday, July 26. The Argentine superstar was serving a one-match ban for skipping the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

Messi, alongside Jordi Alba, failed to honour their invitation to the MLS All-Star roster for the clash against the Liga MX All-Stars. As a result, they were forced to sit out of Inter Miami's league clash with in-form FC Cincinnati.

Javier Mascherano's side were held to a 0-0 scoreline in the absence of their talisman, who watched the clash from the stands at the Chase Stadium. Despite not taking to the field, the cameras still focused on Lionel Messi, revealing the luxurious wristwatch he wore to the match.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen wearing an ultra-rare and out-of-catalogue Rolex Daytona 126538TRO “Barbie” watch in 18k yellow gold. The piece, which is designed with pink sapphires and has a matching pink dial, is worth $900,000 as per Insane Luxury Life on Instagram (via GOAL). It is reportedly “one of the most elusive and vibrant gem-set models" Rolex has ever produced, and cannot be ordered out of a catalogue.

Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS with yearly earnings of about $20.5 million, as per a report by ESPN. The 38-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Herons, and contract extension talks are ongoing.

Lionel Messi is expected to be back in action for Inter Miami's next game

Having watched his teammates from the stands against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Lionel Messi is expected to be back in the team for Inter Miami's next game against Atlas FC. The Herons will face the Liga MX side on Wednesday, July 30, in their opening fixture of the 2025 Leagues Cup at the Chase Stadium.

Javier Mascherano's side will be making their third appearance at the tournament. Messi notably guided Inter Miami to win the Leagues Cup in 2023, helping the club clinch it's first-ever trophy, only a few weeks after joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Inter Miami will also play Club Nexaca and Pumas UNAM in Phase One of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The Herons failed to defend their crown last year, losing in the Round of 16 to the Columbus Crew.

