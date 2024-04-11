Lionel Messi suffers first loss of 2024 as Inter Miami are knocked out of CONCACAF Champions Cup after Monterrey thrashing

Lionel Messi was on the receiving end of a defeat for the first time this year as his Inter Miami side lost to Monterrey. The Mexican outfit proved too strong for the Herons, who struggled to lay a glove on them.

After not featuring since March 13 due to injury, Messi returned to action for the side as a second-half substitute against the Colorado Rapids. The 36-year-old was named in the starting XI by manager Gerardo Martino for the Monterrey encounter, starting alongside Luis Suarez in attack.

Lionel Messi did his best to influence the game, including setting up striker partner Luis Suarez to score in the first half, but the effort was ruled out for offside. He also went close to scoring himself in the first half, but his attempts did not beat the goalkeeper.

Monterrey took full advantage of a moment of madness from Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender to take the lead. Under no pressure whatsoever, Callender passed the ball straight to Brandon Vazquez inside his box, and the USMNT forward finished with glee to put his side ahead.

Ranked as the No. 1 club in the CONCACAF region, Monterrey showed their quality as they pulled away from Inter Miami in the quarterfinal meeting. German Berterame fired home a fierce drive to double their lead before Jesus Gallardo came up with a fine header to seal the win.

Messi set up a late consolation goal for his side, with Diego Gomez heading home after Jordi Alba had been sent off for the side. Inter Miami lost a match for the first time this season when the 36-year-old has featured, and they will now turn their attention to solely domestic football.

Lionel Messi misses out on Club World Cup spot following Inter Miami defeat

Lionel Messi will not get another opportunity to win the 2025 Club World Cup in the USA after his side's elimination from the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Argentine forward tried but failed to inspire his side past a quality Monterrey test in Mexico.

The 3-1 defeat in Mexico meant that the Herons lost the tie by a 5-2 aggregate scoreline, ending their hopes of continental glory. In what was their first-ever continental engagement, they gave a good account of themselves.

Monterrey will progress to face MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the semifinals of the competition, and the winner will face Pachuca or Club America. For Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, they will continue their MLS football with a weekend clash against Sporting Kansas City.

