Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and more: Arsenal legend Robert Pires builds his perfect footballer

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has named some of his former teammates and Lionel Messi as the components of what he believes would be the perfect footballer. The Frenchman, who is regarded as among the greatest Arsenal players ever, built his perfect footballer with the Daily Mail Sport crew.

Pires enjoyed a hugely successful playing career, particularly when he represented Arsenal under Arsene Wenger. He was included in the FIFA 100 by Pele and was voted as the sixth greatest player in the history of the Gunners by the club's fans.

Trending

Robert Pires was recently accosted by the Daily Mail Sport crew, who asked him to create a perfect player using six attributes from six different players. He was asked to make choices on the right foot, left foot, speed, heading, aggression, and genius.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner chose former France teammate Zinedine Zidane as his option for the right foot. He then pikce the duo of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona for their left foot. He chose another former teammate, Thierry Henry, for his speed and former Gunners captain Sol Campbell for his heading ability.

Pires went with Strasbourg manager and former Gunner Patrick Vieira as his choice for aggression and Dennis Bergkamp for his football intelligence. The bulk of his picks were members of the famous Arsenal Invincibles squad that won the Premier League in 2004 without losing a single game.

Robert Pires featured 284 times in a Gunners shirt, scoring 84 goals and providing 62 assists. He won three FA Cup titles and two Premier League titles in his six-year spell at the club between 2000 and 2006.

Arsenal set to miss out on Serie A forward - Reports

Arsenal reportedly retain an interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee despite the Dutchman seemingly closing in on a move to AC Milan. The former Bayern Munich prodigy enjoyed a very impressive 2023-24 campaign, helping his side reach the UEFA Champions League.

Zirkzee managed 12 goals and seven assists in 34 Serie A games and was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this year. The 23-year-old is also on the radar of AC Milan, who have reached an agreement with Bologna, as per TEAMtalk. However, his agent is dissatisfied and hence, the deal has stalled.

Zirkzee is keen on remaining in Italy and is sold on the AC Milan project. The forward will likely turn down a move to England in favor of remaining in Serie A and will wait for a resolution to be reached over his future. He has a release clause worth £34 million.