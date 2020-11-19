Reports: Lionel Messi tired of always being the problem at Barcelona

Lionel Messi says that he is sick of always being the problem at Barcelona. The Argentinean was referring to the comments made by Antoine Griezmann’s former agent as well as his uncle.

The Barcelona skipper was coming back from international duty with Argentina when he was hounded by reporters at the airport. Lionel Messi played both World Cup qualifiers for La Albiceleste, against Paraguay and Peru, and helped his team stay unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers so far.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was monumental against Paraguay, even though he failed to find the back of the net. Messi had a goal ruled out as Argentina settled for a 1-1 draw.

Against Peru, the Blaugrana skipper was in the thick of things again. He orchestrated the play from midfield as Argentina won 2-0 and stayed second in the table.

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona on Wednesday and was surrounded by reporters. The Catalans skipper was asked to shed light on recent comments that spoke of his influence at the Camp Nou. The Argentinean could not hide his frustration and made his feeling pretty clear to the crowd of reporters.

Lionel Messi fed up with being blamed for every problem at Barcelona

Messi endured a tough summer, where he was embroiled in a contract tussle with Barcelona and his future appeared to be uncertain. However, with the departure of Josep Maria Bartomeu at the start of the new season, it seemed that the Catalans had weathered the storm, however, controversies have still surrounded the Barcelona skipper.

Griezmann’s former agent claimed that Lionel Messi held absolute power at the Camp Nou and that he was both 'emperor and monarch' at the club. There were also rumors that the Blaugrana skipper was not happy with the Frenchman’s presence at the club. Griezmann’s uncle also tore into the Argentinean, stating that he did not train hard enough.

When asked to comment on these rumors, Messi had a single phase response:

Advertisement

"I’m tired of always being the problem of everything at the club."

Is Lionel Messi sick of life at Barcelona? 😓 pic.twitter.com/JS6N9yIW6t — Goal (@goal) November 18, 2020

The Barcelona skipper was most probably talking about how he is blamed for almost every problem in the club. It is a burden that comes with being the best footballer in the world, but those issues have intensified in recent times.

It is also believed that Lionel Messi’s frustration was not directed at Griezmann, but at the finger always being pointed at him.