Lionel Messi told he'd be elected next Argentina president if he wins 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former Argentina president Mauricio Macri has claimed Lionel Messi would be elected president if he takes La Albiceleste to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina endured a disastrous start to their FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first game. The two-time world champions have since bounced back, securing wins over Mexico and Poland in the group stage before beating Australia 2-1 in the last 16.

Lionel Messi has emerged as his team’s best performer, scoring thrice and claiming an assist in four matches in Qatar. Argentina fans all over the world are banking on Messi to lead them to World Cup glory for the first time since 1986. And Macri believes Lionel Messi would be elected president if he is successful in his endeavor.

Speaking to Spanish outlet MARCA, Macri said:

“We would all elect him as president, yes (laughs). The most important thing is that the team enjoy themselves, the weather is good and that is to the credit of Scaloni. The coaching staff is healthy people. The spectacle of the World Cup is the Argentine fans.”

Macri was also asked whether or not he saw Argentina as one of the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup. He replied, saying:

“I always said that they are among the five or six best, although there are others that look more solid. It is very even. Anything can happen. Today you see France and Brazil a little higher, but you have to go from lowest to highest and, in addition, whoever wins must always have a quota of luck, a game that you don't deserve to win and you win it, and Argentina still hasn't spent that share of luck.

“Instead. others have already used a bit of luck like France against Poland. And then we have Leo Messi, who is not only the best in the world, but 80% of the people in Doha want Messi to be world champion.”

Netherlands star Denzel Dumfries brilliantly answers Lionel Messi question ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Netherlands will go toe-to-toe with Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium for a place in the semi-finals on 9 December. Millions of fans around the world will cheer Lionel Messi on against the Dutch, encouraging him to go the distance in Qatar and finally complete his trophy collection.

In an interview, Denzel Dumfries was asked about the prospect of ending Lionel Messi’s and Argentina’s FIFA World Cup dream. The interviewer asked:

“Do you realize that when you eliminate Messi, you don't just put Argentina in mourning, but the whole world?”

Dumfries, unfazed by the question, replied that he played for his country and would happily put the world into mourning to bring happiness to 16 million Dutch people.

“I think there are 16 million people in The Netherlands whom we don't put into mourning,” Dumfries quipped.

“That’s who we play for right?”

Dumfries was one of the best players in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The right-wingback pitched in with a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over USA on 3 December.

