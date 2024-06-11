Lionel Messi tops MLS best-selling shirts list; Jodi Alba, Sergio Busquets miss top-15 as 30-year-old Argentine footballer seals 3rd-place

The MLS has announced the top 25 selling jerseys in 2024 and it is no surprise to see that Lionel Messi has topped the charts (via Inter Miami's official website).

His club teammate Luis Suarez is second on the list, while 30-year-old Cincinnati attacker Luciano Acosta rounds up the top three. Both Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets failed to make the top 15, with the former finishing 18th and the defensive midfielder sitting 24th.

Messi has been extremely impactful both on and off the pitch since joining the Herons. While the sales of his iconic No. 10 shirts have gone through the roof, the Argentina captain has been brilliant on the footballing front as well.

Trending

This season, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has made 15 appearances across competitions, bagging 14 goals and 11 assists. Messi's performances have helped Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, where they hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Cincinnati. However, Cincinnati have two games in hand.

Since Messi arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, he has helped the Herons clinch the 2023 Leagues Cup title. During the competition, the Barcelona legend led by example, bagging 10 goals and an assist in seven appearances.

Currently, Messi is away on international duty with Argentina for the upcoming Copa America 2024.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shocked by Lionel Messi's impact on the MLS last year

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's arrival in the MLS has seen an increase in numbers for several businesspeople. Another who noticed an uptick in his company's numbers was Apple CEO Tim Cook.

He spoke about the increased number of people purchasing the MLS season pass on his company's platform, Apple TV+ since the 36-year-old joined the league.

Cook told Business Insider in August 2023 (via Sports Brief):

"We are thrilled to see Messi suiting up with Inter Miami. It's clearly in the early days but we are beating our expectations in terms of subscribers, and the fact that Messi went to Inter Miami helped us out there a bit."

Although the Herons will be without Messi for the next few weeks, they will need to register points on the board. Up next for Inter Miami is an away league fixture against Philadelphia on Saturday, June 15.