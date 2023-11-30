Lionel Messi turned down chance to appear on CBS sport because of Liverpool legend who he once called a donkey, confirms Kate Abdo

Argentina legend Lionel Messi opted out of a guest appearance on CBS Sports' Champions League coverage. Host Kate Abdo disclosed that Messi's refusal was linked to Jamie Carragher's presence on the show.

Despite the Liverpool legend declaring Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time, the Argentine refused to share the screen with him. Abdo revealed that an official invitation was extended to Messi, but his aversion to participating in any show featuring Carragher was the dealbreaker (via Daily Mail):

"You know that we made an official invitation extended one to Inter Miami and we asked him to come on the show, do you know what the official response was? Apparently Lionel Messi will not be doing any television shows that Jamie Carragher is a part of."

This decision stems from a previous incident where Carragher disparaged Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain. This drew a sharp response from the Argentine, who reportedly branded Carragher a 'donkey' in a private message.

Carragher humorously noted Messi's refusal to appear alongside him as a "claim to fame." He also asked if the audience would have preferred the presence of the football icon over Carragher's analysis.

Messi's recent impact on Inter Miami and football in the USA would have amplified CBS' interest in his appearance on the show. He notably led his new club to their first MLS Leagues Cup triumph and the finals of the US Open Cup.

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola's secret meeting could have led to Manchester City move

In the summer of 2020, the possibility of Lionel Messi joining Manchester City was heightened, as revealed in Marti Perarnau's latest book, "God Save Pep" (via GOAL).

The book unveils a series of events, starting with a WhatsApp message from Sergio Aguero to Pep Guardiola, indicating Messi's interest in the City project. This led to a secret meeting at the manager's Barcelona residence, where the Argentine legend had a candid discussion with his former coach.

During this meeting, Guardiola did not mince words about the demanding nature of training in Manchester. He also pointed out the city's infamous wet weather. Despite these cautionary remarks, Messi's determination to leave Barcelona was set.

However, Barcelona's firm stance on Lionel Messi's colossal €700 million release clause, coupled with the timing of his request, rendered any move legally unfeasible. The following year, when Messi's contract at Barcelona ended amidst financial constraints, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, not Manchester City.

After two years in Paris, the legendary playmaker is now plying his trade in the United States with Inter Miami.