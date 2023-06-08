Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparing the wages of the 2 superstars as the Argentine completes Inter Miami move

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both left European football. Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 21, 2022. Messi, meanwhile, recently announced that he is joining MLS side Inter Miami.

The Argentine recently played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. He will be moving to the MLS as a free agent. Here we take a look at the wages that both Ronaldo and Messi will be taking home.

Ronaldo earns an approximate £173 million per year with Al-Nassr. He is currently the highest-paid footballer in the world. Messi's deal with Inter Miami will see the Argentine pocket around £100 million–£125 million (according to GOAL) in two and a half years. He has the option to extend the deal for another year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's earnings are inclusive of image rights, sponsorship payments, and other additional details. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, will earn a share of the revenue from the club's collaboration with Apple and Adidas.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's departure marked the end of an era

For the better part of the last two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were two of the shining stars in European football. They set the stage on fire and conquered records wherever they played.

Ronaldo showed his level in three leagues: the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. He was the face of all those competitions during his time in the respective countries.

The same goes with Messi. While his time at PSG wasn't as illustrious as his time at Barcelona, Messi still had an aura of greatness about him. The Argentine's move to Inter Miami means both players have now left the European stage, as Ronaldo already plays for Al-Nassr.

Messi left as the top scorer in the top five European leagues with 496 goals to his name, one more than Ronaldo. The Portuguese, meanwhile, is the record winner of the UEFA Champions League (five times) and is also the top scorer in the history of the competition. He is also the top scorer in the history of football.

Hence, it certainly marked the end of a glorious era. The onus is now upon the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and more to keep up the level of European football.

