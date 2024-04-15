Lionel Messi vs Patrick Mahomes: Comparing salary and endorsements in 2024 as sporting icons meet during MLS clash

Lionel Messi and NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes crossed paths on Sunday before the MLS clash between Sporting Kansas and Inter Miami.

Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, shook hands with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback during the pre-game pleasantries. The exchange was a momentous occasion for American fans who saw the two beloved figures together for the first time.

The NFL superstar is currently in the fourth year of a 10-year deal worth $450 million with the Kansas City franchise, according to ESPN. Messi, on the other hand, has a quoted current net worth of between $400-600 million according to Business Insider and guaranteed compensation of $130 million (via Forbes) in 2023.

The Sports Rush reports Messi also earns $65 million in endorsements due to his status in the game of football. The World Cup winner also boasts a real estate portfolio conservatively valued at $25 million.

According to The Sports Rush, Patrick Mahomes is set to earn $58 million from 2023-26, a $13 million increase on his current earnings per annum. The American also owns a real estate portfolio valued at north of $7.7 million and endorsements worth up to $20 million.

Lionel Messi is therefore clear of his American counterpart in terms of net worth, endorsements, and salary at the moment.

Lionel Messi told to "have fun" by Patrick Mahomes

Eight-time Balon d'Or winner Lionel Messi had a fantastic showing against Kansas after meeting NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

During the pre-match pleasantries, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar told his Argentine counterpart (via GOAL):

"Have fun out there."

The World Cup winner had a fine outing against Sporting Kansas as Miami ran out 3-2 winners thanks to a goal and an assist from the Argentine. The win will be a welcome break after a five game-winless run for the Herons.

The hosts opened the scoring in the sixth minute through German winger Erik Thommy. Inter Miami drew level in the 18th minute through Diego Gomes, assisted by Lionel Messi to head into the break tied.

The Argentine maestro got on the scoresheet after the break with a wonderful strike from five yards outside the penalty box to give his side the lead. Thommy drew the hosts level again in the 58th minute with a brilliant volley.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez decided the match with a goal in the 71st minute.

