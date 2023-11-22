Lionel Messi watches violent clash breakout between Brazil police and Argentina fans at Maracana, video goes viral

Lionel Messi watched a disturbing display of violence prior to Argentina's World Cup qualifying match against Brazil at Maracana on November 22.

The incident occurred just before the game was scheduled to begin. It caused significant delay and escalated to the point where Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions, were compelled to vacate the field temporarily.

The root of the conflict appeared to stem from hostile jeers between the Brazilian and Argentine fans, which culminated in a heated clash. Following the intervention of local law enforcement, the situation rapidly deteriorated, as the police took to the unhappy Albiceleste fans with batons.

This prompted Lionel Messi and his teammates to approach the stands, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez actively trying to stop the unrest. However, realizing the futility of their efforts as the unrest showed no signs of abating, the Argentine squad made the decision to withdraw from the pitch. Prior to this, Messi was seen watching the situation unfold in a video that has gone viral:

In stark contrast, the Brazilian team maintained their presence on the field, patiently waiting for their counterparts to return. Lionel Messi and his teammates were understandably concerned as they witnessed the escalating violence from the sidelines.

Eventually, after a delay of 30 minutes, the match was able to proceed, albeit under the shadow of the earlier discord. Argentina managed to secure a narrow victory over Brazil with a 1-0 scoreline amid the challenging circumstances.

Otamendi's header seals victory for Argentina over Brazil as Lionel Messi fails to shine

Argentina clinched a 1-0 victory over Brazil in a match marred by fan altercations and police intervention.

Nicolas Otamendi emerged as the hero, his decisive header in the 63rd minute marking the game's only goal. Lionel Messi struggled to make an impact on the game, eventually getting substituted in the 78th minute for Angel di Maria to make an appearance.

This win is etched in history as Brazil's first home defeat in the World Cup qualifying play. It is in clear contrast to their previously unblemished record of 51 wins and 13 draws in 64 matches.

The pivotal moment unfolded when Otamendi capitalized on a corner from Giovani Lo Celso, directing a forceful header past Alisson Becker's outstretched arms. The host's woes were further aggravated in the 82nd minute as Joelinton, Brazil's midfielder, received a red card for shoving Rodrigo De Paul off the ball.

This defeat adds to another series of setbacks for Brazil, marking their third consecutive loss in World Cup qualifiers. Argentina's triumph, on the other hand, has cemented their position atop the standings with 15 points. Brazil, grappling with this unexpected defeat, are lagging in sixth place.