Lionel Messi welcomes 2024 in style as he shares photo-dump with Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids on Instagram

Lionel Messi, along with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids, ushered in the New Year in style with photo-dumps on Instagram.

The family's New Year's celebration was first shared by Antonela Roccuzzo, who posted heartwarming snapshots of the family. The initial post featured Antonela, Messi, and their three children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Roccuzzo paired a brown top with white pants while Messi opted for a casual look in a pink t-shirt and shorts. The children also sported casual but stylish wear.

Lionel Messi, not one to be left behind, also shared similar images on his Instagram, showing the family's New Year's celebration with the caption, "Feliz 2024."

The past year for a remarkable one for Messi, thanks to his Ballon d'Or win and an unforgettable FIFA World Cup victory in December 2022. Currently plying his trade in the MLS, the legendary forward is taking a brief break before he dives into the demanding schedule of 2024.

When the season starts, Lionel Messi will prepare to reignite the MLS with his spellbinding performances that saw Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup. However, his role as the Argentinian captain will see him absent from seven matches while on international duty.

Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey number set to be retired

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia has revealed that Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey will be retired 'for life' once he retires. Tapia said (via Daily Mail):

"This number 10 will be retired for life in his honor. It's the least we can do for him."

Messi's journey with the national team has been one of ultimate triumph, as he played a key role in ending Argentina's 35-year World Cup drought. So far, he has amassed an astonishing 106 goals in 180 appearances, a record that has clearly cemented his place as an Argentine legend.

Throughout his career, Messi faced the challenge of translating his phenomenal club success to the international stage. Despite an Olympic gold medal win in 2008, global glory with Argentina eluded him for years.

However, in 2021, Messi led Argentina to Copa America glory, their first major title since 1993. This was followed by the side's 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar.