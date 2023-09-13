Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, promoting a new swimwear from the Athleisure brand Alo Yoga on Instagram.

The World Cup winner's partner commented with a fire emoji and liked the series of pictures Rodriguez posted on her Instagram account. In total, the Spanish social media influencer dropped seven pictures in the brand's latest line of products.

The Portuguese icon's partner wore a black top and bottom as she posed on a boat for the photoshoot.

Rodriguez has promoted Alo Yoga products on several occasions. She most recently decked out in the company's attire and shared the images via Instagram on May 25.

Argentine social media influencer and Lionel Messi's partner, Roccuzzo also endorses the United States-based fitness company. Her latest Instagram post saw her dressed in a black fitness top and shorts of the same colour as she shared two images outdoors.

Alo Yoga was founded by childhood friends Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge back in 2007 with the intention of spreading good into the world through yoga.

The founders aimed at providing fitness clothing to everyone ranging from beginners to seasoned yogis.

Recently Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez too reacted to Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo's stunning pictures of herself dressed in a white dress as she appeared in an event for Tiffany.

The reaction sparked conversation over a potential friendship brewing between the duo. However, both social media influencers are yet to be photographed together in public (via MARCA).

Reacting to Roccuzzo's Instagram post, Rodriguez wrote:

"Beautiful."

Messi's partner, who appeared in jewellery designed by Frenchman Jean Schlumberger, spoke after the event and said:

"Very happy to be part of Tiffany’s family. Thank you for such an incredible event”.

Roccuzzo's post on the social media platform generated a whopping four million likes. She boasts of an incredible following on Instagram, currently standing at a stunning 36.9 million followers.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, is a fair few million ahead of her Argentine counterpart. With 51 million followers on Instagram, brands are sure to get noticed if Ronaldo's girlfriend promotes their products via social media.