Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy night out with Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez and his family

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez recently enjoyed a night out in Miami with their families. The duo are very close, with their friendship going back to their time together in Barcelona, where they formed one of the deadliest attacking trios of all time with Neymar Jr.

Their night out was captured and shared on the Instagram page of the restaurant they went to, The Amalfi Llama.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been phenomenal on the pitch for Inter Miami this season. Suarez has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists across competitions, while Messi has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists. Their performances have seen The Herons take up the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference.

The former Blaugrana pair will hope that they can keep up their fine form for the Miami-based club and bring more success to the Herons. Messi helped the club secure its first major piece of silverware last season. La Pulga will be hoping he can deliver the MLS crown this time around with the help of his Uruguayan teammate and friend.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez set to lead Inter Miami out for vengeance against Atlanta United

MLS Eastern Conference table-toppers Inter Miami will be out to even the scores against a struggling Atlanta United side when both sides clash on Thursday. The Herons will be keen to avenge their 5-2 loss in Atlanta last year and know a win will help them maintain their place at the top of the league.

The Herons will be pleased to host their guests at the Chase Stadium, where they have won their last three games. Atlanta United, on the other hand, have not enjoyed the best of seasons so far, with the Georgia-based side winless in their last five games and sitting 12th in the league.

Inter Miami will be particularly pleased to call on Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in their upcoming match, with the South American duo in irresistible form this season. The former Barcelona duo have both hit double digits for league goals already this season and could make it a long night for Atlanta United.

