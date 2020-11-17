Lionel Messi will start for Argentina against Peru, confirms manager Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Messi will be in the starting XI against Peru as Argentina get ready for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture, manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed.

Argentina drew 1-1 against Paraguay a few days ago, with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi starting that game as well. Stuttgart midfielder Nicolas Dominguez scored for Argentina, while San Lorenzo winger Angel Romero scored a penalty for Paraguay.

Lionel Messi to start as Scaloni names a largely unchanged lineup

Lionel Messi will start against Peru

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed the first XI for the game against Peru. Lionel Messi will captain the side, and only two changes will be made from the game against Paraguay.

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico will replace Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, while Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios will be replaced by Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso. Lionel Messi is expected to lead the line, alongside Dominguez and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

❗Lionel Messi in training with Argentina. pic.twitter.com/ZLiQfKAZqT — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn10) November 10, 2020

The Argentina national team setup will be a welcome break for Lionel Messi, with the 33-year-old not enjoying the best of times with Barcelona. Messi has not been at his very best so far this season.

With just a year left on his contract, Lionel Messi admitted that he would have liked to leave the club in the summer. However, that did not occur, and he continues to captain Barcelona. Despite that, there have been no reports of a new contract, and Messi can leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Advertisement

17 years since Lionel Messi played his first match for Barcelona...



It's been some journey 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5nxFxYJY2s — Goal (@goal) November 16, 2020

Manchester City have been persistently linked with Lionel Messi, while Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United have all been suggested as potential destinations.

The Argentina national team lies second in the FIFA World Cup qualifying table, behind leaders Brazil. They have won two games and drawn one. In those three matches, Lionel Messi has managed only one goal - a penalty in the 1-0 win over Ecuador.

A strong lineup has been named by Lionel Scaloni for the match against Peru.

Argentina XI against Peru: Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Dominguez, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Also Read: Barcelona must take 'special care' of Lionel Messi, says Ivan Rakitic