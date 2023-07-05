Lionel Messi could win new award for viral dig aimed at Wout Weghorst during 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi, who made headlines for his heated dig at Wout Weghorst during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, may just clinch a unique award for the off-field spark.

Potentially set to win 'Best Viral Moment of the Year', Messi's fiery verbal jab has earned a nomination at the forthcoming MIAW 2023 Awards (via Mundo Deportivo). Messi, renowned for his prowess on the field, has a mantle laden with accolades, from the World Cup to the Champions League.

However, this is the first time the Rosario-born magician finds himself in an award category revolving around his off-field exploits. Revisiting the circumstances that brought this situation into focus, Messi's Argentina battled the Netherlands in a decisive penalty shootout. It concluded with the South Americans in the World Cup semifinals, however, tensions were high throughout and clashes were inevitable.

After the heated encounter, the Argentine maestro was standing in the mixed zone, preparing for an interview. He noticed Wout Weghorst gazing at him from a distance in what seemed a provocative manner, and reacted with the words (via MARCA):

"What are you looking at, you fool? Go back there. Get away from here."

Almost instantaneously, the scene went viral on the internet, spreading across various platforms. Adapted to various contexts and paired with memes, the incident retained popularity, even months after.

Messi's unexpected nomination for the 'Best Viral Moment of the Year' at the MIAW 2023 Awards puts him in the company of stars such as Shakira and Bad Bunny. The winner will be determined by fan votes on the MTV website.

PSG bid adieu to Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, as president Nasser Al-Khelaifi shows gratitude

Paris Saint-Germain's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has bid a heartfelt farewell to Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. As he welcomed new manager Luis Enrique to the fold, Al-Khelaifi took a moment to thank the departing football greats for their sterling contributions during their stints with PSG.

He declared to the press (via PSGTalk):

"I also want to thank Lionel Messi, the greatest player in the world. It has been two wonderful years for us, and I also thank Sergio Ramos, our soldier."

Lionel Messi is currently on the cusp of a move to Inter Miami, while Ramos, who is a free agent, is also rumored to potentially be Miami-bound. This would mean that fans could once again witness these two titans share a pitch for the 2023 season.

Inter Miami have been in relentless pursuit of marquee signings. Acquiring the services of Ramos would certainly bolster their defense and offer vital leadership within the team. Furthermore, the MLS outfit could become a veritable haven for Spanish talent. Sergio Busquets is already slated to make the move, while rumors have revealed that Jordi Alba could also be on Inter Miami's radar.

