Lionel Scaloni confirms when Argentina’s final 2024 Copa America squad will be announced

Lionel Scaloni has revealed that Argentina's Copa America 2024 squad will be announced after the friendly match against Guatemala. La Albiceleste will play Guatemala on Friday (June 14).

The 2022 FIFA World Cup champions defeated Ecuador in a friendly on Sunday (June 9). Angel Di Maria scored (40') in the 1-0 win. Scaloni, though, is yet to announce his final squad for the Copa America 2024, set to take place in the United States.

Speaking after the Ecuador game, Scaloni said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

"In priciple, the list, we will give it, we will wait for after the match in Washington."

Scaloni added:

"There are only a few days left to make the final list. We will do it based on what we believe is best for the national team. It always hurts to leave guys out but in this case, we will do it thinking about what the team needs."

Lionel Scaloni helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America. La Albiceleste won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well. They will now look to defend the South American championship.

Scaloni's side are in Group A alongside Peru, Chile, and Canada. They play Canada on June 20 in their first Copa America 2024 game.

Lionel Scaloni speaks about Cuti Romero's assist in Argentina's win over Ecuador

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal in Argentina's recent win against Ecuador. The assist, however, came from an unlikely source. Tottenham defender Cuti Romero set Di Maria up for the winner.

Lionel Scaloni gave a hilarious response when asked about the central defender moving up the pitch. He said (via TyC Sport):

“There are moments in the match when he would have to control himself, but in this play we can't tell him anything."

La Albiceleste have a strong central defender's pool. Apart from Cuti Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Otamendi are also in Scaloni's ranks. Fans will keep a keen eye on the final squad Scaloni announces for Copa America.