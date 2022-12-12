Lionel Scaloni drops huge update on Lionel Messi's future with the Argentina national team 

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed that he hopes to see Lionel Messi continue playing for the national team even after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste face Croatia in the semi-finals of the competition tomorrow (December 13). Their captain has been key to their run so far with four goals and two assists.

He's been on target in both their knockout stages so far, against Australia in the Round of 16 and the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The 35-year-old is looking to guide them to a third World Cup title.

Messi revealed last month that this is going to be his last appearance on football's biggest stage. Hence, bowing out with the sport's ultimate prize would mark a perfect farewell.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 23 - Gabriel Batistuta

◉ 23 - Lionel Messi



Most World Cup goals scored for Argentina:



◎ 10 - Gabriel Batistuta

◉ 10 - Lionel Messi



Regardless of the outcome, though, Scaloni hopes that he'll continue playing for a few more years as they enjoy watching him.

Speaking to the press ahead of their encounter with Croatia, the Argentine manager said (All About Argentina):

“We will hope he continues playing. Let’s see if he does. We will keep enjoying him, that’s important for us and for the world of football.”

Since breaking into the first team in 2005, Messi has made a record 170 appearances for the Sky Blues. He has scored 95 goals, also the highest in the national team's history.

He also matched Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's most prolific marksman at the World Cups with a 10th goal against the Netherlands in the last round. He could make the record his own tomorrow with another strike.

Lionel Messi's Argentina face Croatia in a tense 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Argentina face Croatia in the first semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in what promises to be another tense encounter.

La Albiceleste have hit top gear since their 2-1 opening game loss to Saudi Arabia, with essi also delivering inspirational performances.

Given the quality in their squad, Scaloni's side may seem like the favorites against Croatia, but the Vatreni have scripted another fairytale run.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC ARGENTINA VS. CROATIA FOR A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL ARGENTINA VS. CROATIA FOR A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL 🔥 https://t.co/OxU6x2Nu2O

Runners-up of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, they beat Brazil in the last eight on penalties. They had also ousted Japan in the Round of 16 in the shootouts.

Croatia have once again emerged as mentality monsters, fighting right until the end to give their opponents a serious run for their money.

Messi and Co. will be wary, especially with the 3-0 group stage at Croatia's hands four years ago still afresh in their memory.

