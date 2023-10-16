Lionel Scaloni provides Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Peru

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has allayed fears over Lionel Messi and said that he'll make a decision over his participation against Peru tomorrow (October 17).

Messi has been nursing a muscular injury recently which saw him make just a 37-minute cameo on his return to action with Inter Miami in late September. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner then did not play in five of the Herons' games including a 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final.

However, Lionel Messi was subbed on in La Abiceleste's 1-0 win against Paraguay in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on October 13. Scaloni says the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is fine but he'll make a decision tomorrow (via Argentina's X account):

"Leo (Messi) is fine, he has been adding minutes of training. We will make the decision tomorrow."

Argentina face Peru on Wednesday and they'll look to keep their winning momentum going. Scaloni's world champions are top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table with three wins from three games.

Messi has bagged one goal in two World Cup qualifiers having sat out a 3-0 win against Bolivia due to his muscular issue. He's also been in prolific form for Inter Miami since joining from Paris Saint-Germain with 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi's family friend claims the Argentina captain has been told he's won the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi looks set for yet another Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi's family friend Alessandro Dossetti has claimed that the Inter Miami superstar has been informed he's the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The awards ceremony takes place on October 30 and it looks as though the current record holder will add an eighth award to his trophy cabinet.

Dossetti said (via Albiceleste Talk):

"Lionel Messi was told today that he is the winner of Ballon d’Or 2023.”

The 36-year-old enjoyed a stellar past year, finally getting his hands on the World Cup trophy. Argentina won the international tournament in Qatar, with Messi bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Messi was also in fine form for PSG as they won the Ligue 1 title (his second). He managed 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions for the Parisians.

The Barcelona icon is currently ahead of his closest rival Cristiano Ronaldo who sits on five Ballons d'Or. The Portuguese icon hasn't been nominated for the award this year.

That was the case for Messi last year as he was a glaring omission from the nominees list. However, he could now become the first active MLS player in history to win the illustrious award.