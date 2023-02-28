Lionel Scaloni reacts emotionally after winning The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the year award

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni gave an emotional speech after winning the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the year award. The Argentine beat Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to the award.

Scaloni was handed the award following Argentina's remarkable 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. La Abiceleste lifted the illustrious trophy for the third time in Qatar. He made his way towards the stage and exchanged hugs with his compatriot Lionel Messi before taking to the stage. He then emotionally said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Nothing is better than making the people of your country so happy… thanks to my wife, my kids, my dad, my mom. Thank you."

He added:

“I thank the 26 players who led us to glory; without them, we would not have achieved anything."

Scaloni became the second member of Argentina's team from the FIFA World Cup to win an award on the night. Emiliano Martinez was also awarded the Best FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup glory still resonates with fans, as they won one of the most intriguing campaigns in the tournament's history. La Abiceleste beat Australia, Netherlands and Croatia en route to the final. They then played one of the most memorable finals.

Lionel Scaloni's men beat then reigning champions France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in regulation time. It was the second trophy Argentina have won under Scaloni, having lifted the Copa America in 2021.

Lionel Scaloni signs new Argentina contract on the day he wins award

Lionel Scaloni will be in charge of La Abiceleste till 2026.

Lionel Scaloni signed a new three-year deal with Argentina on the same day he was awarded FIFA's Best Coach of the Year. The country's FA announced:

“Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the Senior Selection until 2026."

Scaloni's contract had expired, but he was also intent on remaining in charge of La Abiceleste. He will be in charge of the South Americans at the Copa America next year and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He was appointed Argentina's manager in 2018 and has overseen 40 wins, 12 draws and five defeats in 57 games.

Messi, who was Scaloni's side's protagonist during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, lauded his manager following the team's triumph in Qatar. He told Ole:

"I think this group is very intelligent; they know how to read the moments during each game. Scaloni had said it - he knows how to suffer when he must suffer, read the games, when to withdraw and when to press. He is a very good coach who leaves nothing to chance."

Messi starred with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

