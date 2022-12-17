Lionel Scaloni reveals 5 Argentina players not part of FIFA World Cup squad who will be in Qatar to support team in final

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed that five players who are not part of the FIFA World Cup squad will be in Qatar to support the nation in the final. La Albiceleste face France on Sunday, (December 18) at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Scaloni was speaking ahead of the final during a pre-match presser when he talked about the five players who will be in Qatar to support the team. He said (via AlibicelesteTalk):

"Kids who were part of this squad are arriving. They have offered themselves. Nico Dominguez, Juan Musso, Martinez Quarta, Nico Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa. We are proud that they want to be here. It’s our greatest triumph, that everyone feels part of it.”

The South Americans are looking to win their third FIFA World Cup by dethroning reigning champions Les Bleus, who are also looking for their third title.

Argentina's support has been astounding throughout the tournament, which has been somewhat of a 12th man for Scaloni's side. Dominguez, Musso, Quarta, Gonzalez and Correa played a role in La Albiceleste's journey to Qatar.

They didn't find a place in Scaloni's 26-man squad but will support their team on Sunday.

Paul Pogba's club has not allowed him to attend France's FIFA World Cup final in Qatar

France and Juventus midfielder Pogba has reportedly been banned from attending the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

The former Manchester United man was ruled out of the tournament after undergoing surgery. He had hoped to be in attendance to watch Les Bleus in action, as he was part of the side that won the 2018 World Cup.

Paul Pogba @paulpogba 🫶🏾 God had another plan for me. I will be supporting my team, my nation, my country from far away but my heart is with them! Best of luck to all the selected players🫶🏾 @equipedefrance God had another plan for me. I will be supporting my team, my nation, my country from far away but my heart is with them! Best of luck to all the selected players 🇫🇷🫶🏾 @equipedefrance https://t.co/KG3riqWNQI

French president Emmanuel Macron is keen for injured absentees to fly over to the Middle East to support the nation, per L'Equipe.

However, Juventus are not keen for Pogba to go on a long-haul flight while he recovers from injury. The Frenchman is yet to make an appearance since joining the Bianconeri this summer after seeing out his Manchester United contract.

