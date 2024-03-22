Lionel Scaloni reveals Lionel Messi's influence in his decision to continue as Argentina national team manager

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed Lionel Messi's influence on his decision to continue in the role. After speaking with the legendary playmaker and other key players, Scaloni opted to stay on as their head coach.

Scaloni's future with Argentina was a major question mark after their 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar. He had led his country to major trophies, including taking home the Finalissima and the Copa America, before guiding them through Qatar. There was little surprise that he contemplated dropping the mantle and moving on.

However, Lionel Scaloni eventually opted to stay on as manager, and recently revealed the influence Lionel Messi had on his decision to do so. He said (via GOAL):

“I spoke with Leo and other players. With him because he is the captain, because of what he represents. It was that day that everyone said I was going to go. He received me very well."

Scaloni added:

"I spoke with other players, with Angel (Di Maria), with Lautaro (Martinez), with many players, with whom I believed I had to talk. They are people that I trust a lot, that I love a lot. Ota (Nicolas Otamendi), Rodrigo (De Paul)...players who have been with us from day one and who have given us a lot. I needed to speak and give my opinion to them.”

Argentina are preparing for the Copa America in the United States in the near future. Messi will not, however, be playing in the team's forthcoming friendlies against Costa Rica and El Salvador during the March international break, due to injury.

Lionel Messi's recovery plan and injury update at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi suffered an injury on March 13 while playing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Nashville. He had to depart the game early in the second half and due to this, he will be unable to play for Argentina in their coming games.

He has already missed Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over D.C. United, and according to Diario Ole (via GOAL), he will not feature against the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC.

Messi is currently undergoing mild training sessions in Florida, and the goal is to ensure that he recovers fully without pressing him to return to action. It is anticipated that the legendary forward will play in Miami's Champions Cup encounter against Monterrey on April 3.