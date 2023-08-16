Lionesses star Alex Greenwood is dating-ex Premier League defender who is currently in Australia to watch 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

England defender Alex Greenwood's long-term boyfriend and former Sheffield United player, Jack O’Connell, is in Australia to support her partner in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.

Alex Greenwood has been one of the most important figures in the Lionesses' success in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup. The 29-year-old defender has shown her defensive prowess and has played a major role in the team's winning streak.

The Manchester City defender, who can operate as a left-back or a left-sided centre-back, has been vital to England's ability to play out of the back with her precise passing.

Greenwood, who gave a blistering performance in England's win over Australia in the semifinals on Wednesday, August 16, was supported by her boyfriend from the stands. Jack O’Connell has been spending time with his long-term girlfriend in Australia.

O’Connell retired from the sport earlier this year after a seven-year spell with Sheffield United. He operated as a central defender and made 35 appearances in the Premier League with the Blades. O'Connell retired at the age of just 29 after struggling for three years with a knee injury he suffered in 2020.

Alex Greenwood and Jack O’Connell met at their sixth-form college, Savio Salesian in Bootle. They grew up together in Merseyside.

England will face Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup final

In the first semifinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain defeated Sweden 2-1 to reach the final of the tournament for the first time.

Salma Paralluelo's 81st minute opener was canceled out by Rebecka Blomqvist's 88th minute strike. However, Olga Carmona scored the winner for Spain in 89th minute to send them through to the final.

In the second semifinal of the tournament, England's Lionesses recorded a historic win over Australia to reach their first World Cup final. With goals from Ella Toone (36'), Lauren Hemp (71'), and Alessia Russo (86'), they cruised to a 3-1 victory. Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scored for Matildas in the 63rd minute.

On Sunday, August 20, Sarina Wiegman's England will square off against Spain at Stadium Australia for the World Cup crown. The tournament will have a first-time winner on Sunday.