Lip reader decodes what Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah told Jurgen Klopp during touchline clash

John Cassidy, a lip reader, has analyzed what was said in the spat between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah during Liverpool's draw against West Ham United. The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the Hammers in their Premier League clash on Saturday, April 27.

Salah began the game on the bench and as he prepared for his introduction in the 79th minute, there seemed to be a heated exchange between the Egyptian forward and Klopp.

Cassidy claims that the manager was not happy with how long it took for his forward to get ready, while the Egyptian was not pleased with how long he was sat on the bench during the game.

Cassidy spoke to SportBible on Monday and claimed that the spat started with Salah's unwillingness to shake Klopp's hand. The forward said:

"There's nothing I can do about that, nothing."

Klopp was quick to indicate that he was not happy with how long it took for the forward to get ready. Salah swiftly replied:

"I will, I will get a red card, after seven years, after seven years' service, after seven years!"

Darwin Nunez got between the two and broke up the spat before they came on in the final minutes. However, they could not score the much needed goal to help the Reds collect all three points.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims the spat with Mohamed Salah is done

After the match, Jurgen Klopp addressed the incident with Mohamed Salah and claimed that it was resolved after a conversation inside the dressing room. He said (via Mirror):

"We spoke about it in the dressing room and that is done for me. [Asked if Salah was ready to move on] That was my impression."

However, Mohamed Salah was unwilling to talk about the incident to the reporters. He claimed that "there would be fire" if he spoke about it (via The Guardian):

"There's gonna be a fire today if I speak."

Manchester United legend Gary Neville spoke about the incident on his podcast. He claimed that the issues have started because of the player's form and said (via Sky Sports):

"I was at the Merseyside derby, and I've done a lot of Liverpool games recently and Salah's not at his level. He's been an amazing player and is an amazing player, but he was massively off it in the Merseyside derby. There was nothing from him."

Neville added:

"Mo Salah's just hit a brick wall. You've got be careful, there was a player out here [in the north London derby] called Son that I think hit a brick wall probably about 18 months ago, where he looked like he was gone and he was struggling. These players play so much football they play so consistently and Salah has been almost ever present for like six or seven years. There just comes a point whereby you need a break."

Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool this summer. Mohamed Salah was also expected to leave, but The Athletic claim the Egyptian forward is set to stay for another season.