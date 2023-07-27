"Lisandro Martinez is a disgusting footballer" "Jude on fire" - Twitter erupts as Real Madrid brush aside Manchester United 2-0

Fans on Twitter have reacted to Real Madrid beating Manchester United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at the NRG Stadium in Texas on July 27.

In a game between two footballing giants, Los Blancos' new signing Jude Bellingham opened the scoring within six minutes. While the Red Devils had more possession (53%), both teams had the same number of shots (15) and shots on target (5) in the game.

United failed to find an equalizer before Real Madrid loanee Joselu secured the win for the Spanish club. He did so with an exceptional overhead kick from a Lucas Vazquez cross.

Los Blancos have now won both of their pre-season friendlies, beating AC Milan in the previous game. Manchester United, meanwhile, have won two of their four pre-season friendlies.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the game between the two sides, with Lisandro Martinez and Jude Bellingham taking all the limelight for different reasons. One fan highlighted United defender Martinez's aggressive tackling in the pre-season friendlies, calling him a "disgusting footballer."

"Lisandro Martinez is a disgusting footballer. Zero character whatsoever, despite how good he is as a player. Absolutely no need to do what he's been doing to other players during preseason. Surprised he hasn't gotten a taste of his own medicine yet."

Another fan hailed Jude Bellingham, tweeting:

"Jude on fire"

Here are some more reactions as Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hails new signings Bellingham and Joselu after win over Manchester United

Real Madrid signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer for €100 million. While there was plenty of interest in the young Englishman, he chose to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have also brought in Joselu on loan from Espanyol this summer to replace Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad.

Both new signings put in excellent performances against Manchester United and manager Carlo Ancelotti was all praise for them. He said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"Bellingham's goal demonstrates his quality. He arrives from the second line at the right time."

"You don't see goals like Joselu's very often. He doesn't need any confidence because we have shown confidence in him by signing him. We know what he can contribute, and that is it. He's a great finisher in the box and he loses his marker very well at the back post. He had three or four chances to score today".

Real Madrid will next take on Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on July 29. Manchester United, meanwhile, will face Borussia Dortmund on July 31.