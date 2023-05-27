Lisandro Martinez injury : Erik ten Hag provides update on Manchester United star's fitness

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that he is expecting Lisandro Martinez to be back in action for the pre-season.

Martinez has been out of action since suffering an injury during the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg clash against Sevilla. The central defender suffered a broken metatarsal and has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign as a result.

Speaking about Martinez's fitness status, Ten Hag said:

"I am expecting Lisandro Martínez back at the club in the coming days. He will be ready for the start of pre-season."

Since his summer move from Ajax, Martinez has been crucial for the Red Devils at the heart of the defense. He has made 45 appearances across competitions, helping the team keep 20 clean sheets. Along with Raphael Varane, the 25-year-old Argentine formed a solid partnership at the heart of Manchester United's defense.

In Martinez's absence, the Red Devils have relied on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire to deputize. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, though, is the first choice when fit.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to offer him an improved deal in the summer after his impressive performances this season.

Manchester United keen to sign defensive reinforcement in the summer

Manchester United are said to be keen on adding more quality to their backline. While Harry Maguire is expected to head the exit door in the summer, Victor Lindelof's future is also in doubt.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen on signing a new centre-back with Napoli's Kim Min-Jae being their primary target. He was a regular presence at the back for a Napoli side that won the Serie A this season.

Min-Jae has a £58 million release clause and Man Utd will have to shell out that fee if they are to sign the player. The South Korean helped Luciano Spaletti's team keep 20 clean sheets in 44 matches across competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

