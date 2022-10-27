"Listen to an idiot like me" - Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez reveals what Luis Suarez told him after red card against Crystal Palace

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has revealed that former Reds sharpshooter Luis Suarez gave him some valuable advice after his red card against Crystal Palace. Nunez disclosed that the former Barcelona man urged him to toughen up and not fall into the defenders’ traps.

Nunez, who signed for the Merseysiders for a staggering £64 million fee in the summer, was sent off on his Anfield debut on August 15. The Uruguayan saw a straight red for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League, missing the next three matches due to suspension.

Seeing his countryman losing his cool in his first home match, former Liverpool striker Suarez picked up the phone and gave Nunez some invaluable tips. On ESPN, Nunez thanked Suarez for his gesture and revealed the advice he received from his idol. The striker said (via the Independent):

“It was a good thing because not many would bother themselves to pick up the phone and send you a message. I think his gesture was really important for me.

“Luis is a reference point, an idol everywhere in the world. I’m getting started, I’m young, and he knows about all those things because he already played in the Premier League with Liverpool.”

Nunez continued:

“Luis told me that these things will happen in every game in the Premier League, that they’ll come and find me, that they’re going to bump into me, and that I need to make myself strong and not repeat my screw-up.

“He said: ‘Listen to an idiot like me’. I really appreciate that message and the fondness he has for me."

The former Benfica striker has featured in 13 games for the Reds across competitions, recording six goals and an assist. Suarez, on the other hand, was at Anfield for three-and-a-half seasons, scoring 82 goals and claiming 46 assists in 133 matches across competitions.

Darwin Nunez gets on the scoresheet as Liverpool seal last 16 progression

Liverpool took on Group A rivals Ajax on Champions League matchday five on Wednesday night (October 26). Away from home, Jurgen Klopp’s side produced a confident performance, securing a 3-0 victory. The win took second-placed Liverpool’s point tally to 12 after five games, ensuring their passage into the last 16. Napoli currently occupy the top spot courtesy of their 100% record in the competition.

Darwin Nunez started the match in Amsterdam and led the attack with authority. He took players on, made encouraging runs, and scored the Reds’ second goal of the match in the 49th minute. He timed his run perfectly to connect with Andrew Robertson’s cross and headed it home from close range. Apart from the goal, Nunez completed seven passes, hit the woodwork once, made four recoveries, and won two duels.

Mohamed Salah (42 minutes) and Harvey Elliott (52 minutes) scored the other two goals for Liverpool.

