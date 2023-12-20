Fans online congratulated Lionel Messi as he won the Olimpia de Oro award as Argentina's best athlete in 2023. This is the fourth time Messi has won the award in his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi had an excellent calendar year in 2023, both individually and whilst representing his club sides. The Argentina skipper won his second Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before moving to join Inter Miami in the United States on a free transfer.

In the USA, Messi helped Inter Miami win their first major piece of silverware as they won the 2023 Leagues Cup. He scored 10 goals in seven games in the competition.

His achievements saw him lift his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or title and also won the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year. He had now added a third individual accolade this year by winning the Olimpia de Oro.

Football fans on X (Twitter) showered praise on Lionel Messi for yet another individual honor in his career. Here are some of the reactions from exuberant supporters on the social media platform:

"Does anyone comes close?"

"Awards chase this man now. He’s not even trying."

"He’s literally just breathing now and getting awards for it GOAT"

Here are some more fan reactions following Messi's winning the prestigious Olimpia de Oro:

The Olimpia de Oro is an important award for all athletes coming out of Argentina. It was first awarded back in 1954, with the Formula One world champion Juan Manuel Fangio lifting the trophy.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, won the award for the fourth time in his career. It is worth mentioning that this is the third consecutive time he has been the recipient of the Olimpia de Oro.

Messi first won the Olimpia de Oro back in 2011 when he helped his Barcelona side win the UEFA Champions League. The Catalan giants beat Manchester United in the final 3-1 with the now 36-year-old getting on the scoresheet once.

When do Lionel Messi and Inter Miami commence their 2024 season?

Lionel Messi will be hoping to have an equally good time in 2024 like he had this time around. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be playing his first full season in the United States next year.

Inter Miami commence their 2024 MLS season with a home game against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, February 21.

They will also be competing in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. As they are the reigning Leagues Cup winners, Inter Miami have directly qualified for the Round of 16 stage which will start from March 2024.

Messi had a great start to his career in Florida. The Argentina superstar contributed 11 goals and five assists from 14 matches for Inter Miami last time around.