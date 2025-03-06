"Literally peak Messi/Ronaldo levels", "Always shows up in the big games" - Barcelona fans praise star after their 1-0 win over Benfica

Barcelona fans have commended Raphinha following the team's 1-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 5). The Brazilian put in a solid performance, and his goal sealed a much-needed victory for the Blaugrana.

Ad

Barcelona started the game on a bright note, registering most of their goal attempts in the first 20 minutes. However, in the 22nd minute, Pau Cubarsi was given his marching orders for a rough challenge on Vangelis Pavlidis.

Cubarsi's red card reduced the Catalan giants' attacking tempo, as Dani Olmo had to be replaced with Ronald Araujo to strengthen their defense. Despite both teams' push to open the scoring, the first half ended 0-0.

Ad

Trending

In the 61st minute, Raphinha took advantage of a defensive error by Benfica and placed his shot from outside the box into the net. The left-winger's opener allowed Barcelona to focus more on their defending.

Despite Benfica's constant threat towards the end of the game, the Blaugrana were able to narrowly secure a 1-0 win, heading into the second leg.

In 90 minutes on the pitch, Raphinha maintained a 73% passing accuracy (24/33). He provided two key passes, created one big chance, and registered one shot on target (via Sofascore).

Ad

In the game's aftermath, fans rushed to X to share their thoughts and commend the 28-year-old for his performance, with one posting:

"I don’t think people are deeping the CL campaign Raphinha is having, this is literally peak Messi/Ronaldo levels."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Raphinha carrying 10 man Barcelona while Salah doing his best ghost impression. Congratulations team.,” a fan compared.

"When the chips are down, one guy has stepped up for Barcelona again and again and again and again this season. That guy is Raphinha.,” another added.

"Sorry Salah, but this year's Ballon d'Or is for the best Brazilian of the world, Raphinha,” a fan opined.

Ad

"RAPHINHA. BALON DOR ME RIGHT NOW,” another chimed in.

"RAPHINHA ALWAYS SHOWS UP IN THE BIG GAMES IDC," an observant fan shared.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raphinha has now scored nine goals and provided four assists in nine UCL games this season. Overall, he has registered 25 goals and 18 assists in 40 games.

"I will give Szczęsny my MOTM trophy" - Barcelona's midfielder Pedri

SL Benfica vs FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round Of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty

After winning the Man of the Match award for his performance against Benfica, Barcelona midfielder Pedri claimed that Wojciech Szczesny deserved the accolade more.

Ad

In a post-match interview, Pedri explained why he would give the MOTM award to Szczesny. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I will give Szczęsny my MOTM trophy, we talked about it in the dressing room. He deserved it. He stopped everything today."

Szczęsny put in an outstanding performance against Benfica, and he was able to keep a clean sheet. The Polish goalkeeper registered eight saves, made five clearances, and had a goal-prevention rate of 0.92 (via Sofascore).

The Blaugrana head into the second leg of this fixture with a one-goal advantage. The return fixture against Benfica will be played at Camp Nou on Tuesday (March 11).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback