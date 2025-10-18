"Literally has no strengths","Championship level player" -Arsenal fans slam 27-year-old star despite 1-0 win against Fulham

Arsenal fans on social media have slammed Viktor Gyokeres for his display despite their 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League. Both sides returned to league action after the international break in a fierce encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday, October 18.

Harry Wilson was close to giving the hosts the lead in the 26th minute of the encounter. However, his effort flew inches from the right post and the scoreline remained 0-0.

Bernd Leno also registered an outstanding save to deny Gyokeres from giving the visitors the lead in the 37th minute. After the break, Leandro Trossard sent his effort into the back of the net to give Arsenal a well-deserved lead in the 58th minute.

The Gunners were awarded a spotkick by Anthony Taylor in the 66th minute after Kevin appeared to have fouled Bukayo Saka in the penalty box. However, the referee overturned his decision after a review by the VAR.

Despite the hosts' efforts to salvage a draw, the game ended 1-0 in favor of the Gunners. Meanwhile, Gyokeres registered two shots on target, won three out of four ground duels contested, but lost possession of the ball eight times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, some Gunners supporters took to X to criticize Gyokeres's display against Fulham. Thus, some fans tweeted:

"Yup - literally has no strengths. Cant finish, cant link play, cant hold it p, falls over at the slightest touch. I am praying he just needs confidence and time, because right now he looks like a Championship footballer, and not a great one."

"Gyokeres is a championship level player. We are winning despite him not because of him."

Others tweeted:

"History was not good and we wanted to change that" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's win against Fulham

Fulham v Arsenal - Premier League - Source: Getty

Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners wanted to change their unattractive record against Fulham. This comes as Arsenal registered their first away win at Craven Cottage since 2023.

In an interview after the encounter, Arteta said (via Football.london):

"The history was not good and we wanted to change that. The ability to win those types of matches. Especially the first ten 15 minutes with some unusual giveaways and we managed to dominate the game much better.”

The Gunners are the league leaders, having registered 19 points from eight Premier League games this season. They will take on Atletico Madrid in their next game in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 21.

