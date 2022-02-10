"Littered with world-class players" - Kevin Campbell plays down Manchester United's transfer failures and reveals what Red Devils currently lack

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Manchester United's recruitment is not the reason for the club's recent struggles.

The Red Devils have been criticized over the last few years for bringing in players who weren't really needed at that point in time.

United have also failed to bring in a defensive midfielder despite needing one for some time now and have struggled to get rid of the deadweight in their squad.

However, Campbell feels recruitment and transfer policy aren't the problem at Old Trafford. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"I don't think it has been the problem. In my eyes, the recruitment at Manchester United has been good. I mean, look at their squad! It is littered with world-class players. I'm not going to have that the recruitment has been a problem."

The 52-year-old believes the club lack the will to win, as displayed by their inability to win semifinals and finals over the last few seasons. Campbell said:

"The problem is, they've been a nearly team. They've never got over the line. Unfortunately, United couldn't get over the line under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"It is the will to win that is lacking at United right now and perhaps that needs to be instilled by a manager."

"They have been playing catch-up" - Kevin Cambpell on Manchester United

Manchester United haven't won a trophy since the 2016-17 season when they picked up the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils look unlikely to break that duck this season as well.

They have exited both domestic cups and are 21 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table. Ralf Rangnick's side have not been tipped by many to win the UEFA Champions League either.

These are the glaring realities for a club that have reportedly splashed £903 million on transfers since the 2012-13 campaign. According to the CIES Football Observatory, that amount is more than what any other team has spent in that period.

Campbell, however, believes Manchester United have invested that figure in rebuilding their squad. He said:

"It's also important to remember that United have been playing catch-up. They have spent that amount of money to bridge the gap."

The former footballer also believes there isn't a crisis at Old Trafford. Campbell added that the only way the club will break out of their streak of no silverware is by somehow winning a title.

He concluded:

"I don't think there is a lot wrong at United. Those players just don't know how to get over the line. A trophy would give them that. They need to win silverware."

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United will be focused on securing a top-four finish in the league and progressing deep into the Champions League for the remainder of the season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar