“Little dented from when it hit the house but it can be used” – Fan puts up ball for sale with hilarious message after Fede Valverde hits it into his balcony during Real Madrid defeat

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde smashed the ball into the balcony of some Rayo Vallecano supporters during Monday’s (November 7) La Liga clash at the Estadio de Vallecas. A fan has put the said ball up for sale online, demanding a whopping €200 for it.

La Liga holders Real Madrid made the crosstown trip to Rayo for their matchday 13 clash on Monday. The visitors failed to live up to their lofty standards and succumbed to a 3-2 defeat. Santi Comesana, Alvaro Garcia, and Oscar Trejo scored for the home team, while Luka Modric and Eder Militao found the netting for Madrid.

The Whites enjoyed a lot of possession in the final 15 minutes of the game but failed to make the Rayo defense work. Deep into injury time, Los Blancos won themselves a corner, which eventually led to a shot from one of the cleanest strikers of the ball, Valverde. The Uruguayan, however, fluffed his shot and ended up sending it into a fan’s house.

The fan has since put the ball up for sale online with a hilarious caption. It read (via GiveMeSport):

“Fede Valverde just hit this ball into my house. It is a little dented from when it hit the house but it can be used.”

Monday’s result marked Real Madrid’s first league defeat in the 2022-23 season. They currently find themselves in second place in the La Liga standings, trailing new leaders Barcelona by two points after 13 matches.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits his tactics were wrong in Rayo Vallecano defeat

Los Merengues manager Carlo Ancelotti was critical of his team’s style of play against Rayo. The Italian mastermind admitted his team lacked sharpness and could not bring the ball out in certain situations, taking the blame on himself for not deploying the right tactics.

Speaking to the press after the match, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“We lacked the punch that the opponents had. Our level in that sense was lower and, when that happens, you can’t just rely on your talent.

“It wasn’t just a physical issue. Maybe the tactics weren’t the best. For example, we struggled to bring the ball out and sometimes we need to play long balls in certain situations. So, maybe I, as the coach, made a mistake with that. We also lost a lot of duels. That was the case with all the players, even those who normally win their duels.”

Real Madrid will play their final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup against La Liga opponents Cadiz on Thursday (November 10).

