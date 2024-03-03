"Little fighter" - Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez react to Liverpool attacker's performance in 1-0 Nottingham Forest win

Luis Diaz was praised by his Liverpool teammates Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk after the Reds snatched a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 2.

The Reds scored a late winner in the 98th minute, after which Diaz took to Instagram to express his delight. Van Dijk and Nunez both commented on the post, with the latter praising Diaz as the 'little fighter'.

Diaz captioned his post:

“Fighting til last minute.”

Van DIjk also left a comment with a fire emoji. Wataru Endo commented on the post as well. Diaz did not score or assist in the game but showed great commitment and dedication till the end. Liverpool found their winner from Nunez, who headed in a last-minute cross from Alexis Mac Allister.

The win extended the Reds' lead at the top of the table to four points. Liverpool currently have 63 points after 27 games. They are trailed by City (59) and Arsenal (58), with both teams having played one game less so far.

As for Diaz, he has been in fine form of late, registering three goals and as many assists in the last six games.

Jurgen Klopp impressed with Liverpool's tenacity despite injury-plagued squad

Liverpool were without key players like Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alisson Becker, and Trent Alexander-Arnold when they faced Nottingham Forest yesterday. Darwin Nunez had only returned to the squad.

Despite going through most of February and now beginning of March with several key players missing, Liverpool are currently on a six-match winning streak, the latest of which was their 1-0 win against Forest.

Praising the players, manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports:

“It was super special. You could see it didn’t go easy for us today in any part of the game. It’s so hard. How we have four wins, I can’t believe. Incredible assist in the very last second. Wonderful feeling. I’m really happy. I can’t ask for more than what the boys are doing.”

Liverpool's next outing will be in the Europa League against Sparta Praha on March 7.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here