“Lived in 9 different cities but Barcelona has my heart” - Pep Guardiola’s daughter Maria makes heartfelt claim

Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria Guardiola recently made a social media post about the city of Barcelona.

She posted that despite living in nine different cities, the Catalunyan city remains in her heart. Maria posted an Instagram story of a building and captioned the image:

“Lived in 9 different cities but Barcelona still has my heart.”

Maria Guardiola's Instagram story

Pep Guardiola is a bona fide Barcelona legend as he is a former captain of the club and also one of the most successful managers in the Catalan club's history.

Maria, meanwhile, is massively popular among fans on social media and has close to 721,000 followers on her Instagram account. She often stuns fans with her beauty and they leave adorable comments on Instagram. One fan even commented on one of Maria's recent photos:

"I can confirm today Messi wasn’t his rgreatest creation."

Fan's comment on Maria Guardiola's photo

A look at Pep Guardiola's Barcelona stint

Pep Guardiola was in charge of Barca between 2008 and 2012 for 247 matches. He won 179 of those games, drew 47, and lost 21. Guardiola won numerous trophies with the Catalan club, including the European treble in the 2008-09 season.

The Spanish manager won a total of 14 trophies with the Catalan club, including three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. He left at the end of the 2011-12 season and returned to coaching during the 2013-14 campaign with Bayern Munich.

Apart from being a legendary Barca coach, Guardiola also made 384 appearances for Barca as a player. He scored 11 goals and provided 51 assists for the Blaugrana. The Spaniard mostly operated as a midfielder during his career.

While he is now in charge of Manchester City and has led the English club to tremendous success, Guardiola has a lifelong association with Barca and will always remain in their history.