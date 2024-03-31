Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: 5 Hits and Flops as Reds continue title push with comeback win | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool overcame an early scare to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31.

Jurgen Klopp made just one change from the side that lost 4-3 to Manchester United in the FA Cup before the international break. Andrew Robertson suffered a knock on international duty, meaning Joe Gomez was deployed at left-back with Conor Bradley on the right.

It was a fantastic start for the visitors as they opened the scoring in the second minute. Danny Welbeck blasted the ball into the net with a brilliant strike to make it 1-0.

Liverpool slowly got into the game and eventually found the equaliser in the 27th minute. Some uncertain defending at the back meant Luis Diaz was there to tap home the ball to level the scores.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Reds searched for the winner. A moment of brilliance from Mohamed Salah in the 65th minute proved to be the difference. Collecting the ball from Alexis Mac Allister, the Egyptian provided a cool finish past the keeper to make it 2-1.

Diaz put the ball in the back of the net once again, but it was disallowed for offside as Liverpool managed to see the result out. The win means they put pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City by getting a lead of three points at the top of the table. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister put in a fantastic performance against his former club. Tasked with a creative role in midfield, the Argentinian was sensational at maintaining the tempo of the attack. He finished the game with one assist, five chances created and 10 passes into the final third.

#4. Flop - Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan forward had a difficult night in front of goal. He was energetic in making runs, but struggled to link up well with his teammates. He finished with two shots, eight touches in the opposition box, and one chance created.

#3. Hit - Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian winger has been impressive for Liverpool this season and added to his tally with a brilliant finish, which eventually proved to be the winner. He now has 16 goals and nine assists in 23 Premier League games.

#2. Flop - Jarell Quansah

The youngster was probably the Reds' worst defender on a night where their back-line had an assured performance. He had some issues with Simon Adingra's pace and was left exposed when Conor Bradley took up advanced positions.

#1. Hit - Luis Diaz

Diaz's direct dribbling proved to be a massive threat for the Brighton defence. He scored once and had another strike ruled out, finishing with four shots (two on target), two chances created, and two dribbles completed.