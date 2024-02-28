Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: 5 Hits and Flops as young Reds lead side to victory over Championship opponents | FA Cup 2023-24

Liverpool were missing a host of first-team stars but managed to pull off a 3-0 win over Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, February 28.

Following the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp made six changes to the side. Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch suffered knocks in the game, meaning youngsters including James McConnell, Lewis Koumas, and Bobby Clark all received a rare start.

The visitors made a bright start, almost opening the scoring inside a minute, but Sekou Mara was adjudged to be offside. They also hit the post later as Liverpool took time to find their footing.

However, Liverpool eventually managed to take the lead. Clark set up Koumas, who did well to beat a defender before sliding the ball home to make it 1-0 in the 44th minute.

Both sides created chance after chance in the second half, but Southampton seemed to lack the cutting edge to find the equaliser. The game eventually slipped out of their grasp in the 73rd minute as substitute striker Jayden Danns scored after a mistake at the back to make it 2-0.

Danns completed his brace in the 88th minute. Conor Bradley hit a long-range effort that the goalkeeper could only parry and the teenager was on hand to tap home the rebound.

The win means Liverpool have booked a date with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Harvey Elliott

Despite being of similar age to most of his young teammates, Elliott was a class above the rest, showing his experience of being a first-team regular. Playing on the right flank, he dropped into midfield to help link play really well and also set up the opening goal. He finished with two shots (one on target), four chances created and seven passes into the final third.

#4. Flop - Cody Gakpo

Being one of the few senior players included in the team, the Dutchman should have gotten on the scoresheet, but missed multiple chances. He finished with four shots (none on target), one pass into the final third, and no chances created.

#3. Hit - Lewis Koumas

Making his debut, the teenager showed intent to run at the Southampton defense. While he could not keep up with the physicality, he made a smart finish to open the scoring. He had one shot and two passes into the final third in his 63 minutes of action.

#2. Flop - Southampton finishing

The Saints lacked quality in the final third, with the 3-0 scoreline slightly flattering the Reds. They had 12 shots (three on target) and had a greater xG than Liverpool (1.79 vs 1.51) but failed to find the back of the net.

#1. Hit - Jayden Danns

Danns came on as a second-half substitute and put the icing on the cake for Liverpool with two calm finishes. The youngster, who made his debut a week ago against Luton, displayed great composure to bag a brace.