Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points as Reds' qualify on second half performance | EFL Cup Third Round 2023-24

Liverpool advanced into the fourth round of the EFL Cup with a strong second-half performance, beating Leicester City 3-1 on Wednesday, September 27.

Liverpool went with a much-rotated squad following their 3-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League. Manager Jurgen Klopp changed the entire starting eleven, handing starts to youngsters like Ryan Gravenberch, Jarell Quansah, and Ben Doak.

Championship leaders Leicester rested most of their stars in their 1-0 win over Bristol City. Kelechi Iheanacho returned to lead the frontline, with Ricardo Pereira the only player to keep his place in the eleven.

It was a terrible start for the Reds, with Kasey McAteer starting a well-timed run and scoring to hand the visitors an early lead.

Liverpool dominated the first half in search of the equalizer. Ben Doak smashed the crossbar before Cody Gakpo had a header cleared off the line by Conor Coady.

The second half started well for the Reds, finding the equalizer quickly. Ryan Gravenberch showed some great footwork and set up Gakpo in the box, and he shot on the turn to make it 1-1.

Dominik Szoboszlai completed the comeback in the 70th minute after finding himself in some space outside the box. Taking a touch, he launched a rocket that went in off the crossbar.

Diogo Jota rounded off the result with a smart backheel after Quansah's driving run into the box to make it 3-1.

Liverpool continued to bank on comebacks, winning yet another game after conceding first. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Dominik Szoboszlai is proving to be a great signing

The Reds moved quickly to sign Szoboszlai, paying £60 million to sign the Hungarian from RB Leipzig.

He has quickly become a fan favorite, getting on the scoresheet against Leicester with an absolute stunner, proving to be the difference after coming off the bench.

#4 Leicester were thoroughly dominated

The Foxes took an unlikely lead early in the game and played defensively to preserve the lead. However, they managed to hold Klopp's side for only one half, with three goals in the second period eventually giving the home side the victory.

They managed just one shot on target all game and four shots in total. Liverpool, on the other hand, had 29 attempts, with 10 on target.

#3 Liverpool have great attacking depth

The Reds had a difficult 2022–23 campaign, and most of it was owed to the injuries suffered by their key players. However, this season, their attacking depth has played a great role in their strong start.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo have chipped in with goal contributions for the side this season.

#2 The Reds continue to rely on comebacks

Today marked yet another game in which Klopp's side conceded the first goal of the game. They have relied on better performances in the second half to find results.

They went level at the break against West Ham despite dominating, and similarly, they went down early today against Leicester, needing three goals in the second period to win.

#1 Liverpool's good run continues

Liverpool continue to impress, building on their strong start. The side have won all games since their opening-day draw to Chelsea.

They have scored freely across all competitions, and their attack could become much better with the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold.