Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham: Spurs Player Ratings as late comeback fought off by dominant Reds | Premier League 2023-24

Tottenham left a little too much for themselves after going 0-4 down as they lost 2-4 to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5.

Coming off a 2-2 draw against West Ham, Jurgen Klopp made just a single change, bringing Mohamed Salah to the starting lineup. Ryan Gravenberch made way for the Egyptian as the Reds looked to keep their faint title hopes alive.

Tottenham, meanwhile, were beaten by Chelsea midweek last time out. Ange Postecoglou made a solitary change to the starting XI, with Rodrigo Bentancur replacing Richarlison.

It was a dreadful first-half performance from Tottenham who were completely dominated by the hosts. Their backline was put under regular pressure while they offered nothing going forward. Salah (16') and Andrew Robertson (45') got on the scoresheet with the visitors lucky to not be down by more goals.

Cody Gakpo continued the rout in the second half, making it 3-0 in the 50th minute with a great header before Harvey Elliott scored a sensational goal minutes later.

Tottenham showed some life in the game, pulling one back through Richarlison tapping home a cross from Brennan Johnson in the 71st minute. The faint hopes of a comeback were fuelled further as Heung-min Son added another with a great move to make it 4-2.

The final minutes were an absolute frenzy as Spurs threw men forward in hopes of finding goals, leaving Liverpool acres of space behind them to score more. However, some poor finishing and resolute defending meant the game ended.

After the result, Tottenham are seven points off Aston Villa and with just three games to go, their hopes of finishing in the top four look all but dashed. Here are the player ratings:

Tottenham Player Ratings

Guglielmo Vicario - 5.5/10

The Italian could have probably done better to keep Liverpool's first goal away but apart from that he had a difficult day out as his backline was peppered by the Reds attackers.

Pedro Porro - 5/10

Porro looked decent going forward but had some poor moments defensively, including not closing out on Gakpo for the opener.

Cristian Romero - 6/10

Despite shipping four, the Argentine did not look all that bad as he put his all on the line, finishing with five clearances, two blocks, one clearance off the line, and five recoveries.

Micky van de Ven - 5.5/10

He had an up-and-down game, defending well at certain times but failing to impress on other occasions.

Emerson Royal - 3/10

A dreadful outing for the Brazilian, playing at an unnatural inverted left-back position. He failed to mark Salah for his goal while also looking completely out of sorts in possession.

Yves Bissouma - 5.5/10

A decent outing in a difficult game for Tottenham for Bissouma, who looked better in possession compared to his previous outing against Chelsea.

Pape Matar Sarr - 5.5/10

Similar to his midfield partner, Sarr also had an okay game but could not influence the proceedings much.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 5/10

He had a few moments early on but was eventually removed after 60 minutes as Postecoglou looked to bring an extra attacker on.

Dejan Kulusevski - 4/10

Kulusevski barely had an impact on the game, unable to create any sort of threat from the right flank. He had no shots, no chances created and just two passes into the final third before being subbed off after 60 minutes.

Heung-min Son - 6.5/10

One of Tottenham's more livelier threats in the second period, the South Korean was initially named up top before moving to the left flank. He got on the scoresheet to put some pressure on the Reds but couldn't do much else.

Brennan Johnson - 6.5/10

He started on the left but moved to the right as Postecoglou shuffled his attackers in the second half. Johnson bagged an assist with a great ball and also had a decent chance to score himself a few minutes prior with a header.

Substitutes

Oliver Skipp - 6/10

Looked to be the extra man in midfield replacing Emerson Royal but couldn't make much of a difference.

Richarlison - 7.5/10

The Brazilian served as a great outlet as Tottenham looked to hit him with long balls. He proved to be a threat at times, scoring once but couldn't do more with his chances.

James Maddison - 6.5/10

Inspired a creative spark in midfield after coming on but his efforts weren't enough.

Giovani Lo Celso - N/A

Lo Celso came on too late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.