Liverpool ace Mo Salah hits out at disrespect after Wirtz and Isak labelled ‘bigger upgrade’ than Diaz and Nunez

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has called out a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) for their post calling Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak upgrades on Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. He wants the fans to respect the players who helped the club win the Premier League title last season.

Arne Slot's side won the league title by 10 points last season and had a massive squad overhaul this summer. Diaz and Nunez were among the players sold despite playing a part in their title-winning run last season.

The Reds spent a Premier League record £116 million to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, a record that was broken before the window closed. They signed Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day after a long, drawn-out saga for a stunning £125 million.

Anfield Edition, a Liverpool fan page on X, posted a collage of the four players and labeled it the biggest upgrade in the history of football. Salah was not impressed with the disrespect for his former teammates and posted:

"How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions?"

Liverpool sold Diaz to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich for £65.5 million, while Darwin Nunez joined Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal for £56 million. Wirtz has played all three Premier League matches for the Reds this season and is yet to get a goal or an assist in the league. Isak is yet to make his debut after joining earlier this week.

Mohamed Salah signed new Liverpool contract this year

Mohamed Salah was in the final 12 months of his contract at Liverpool at the start of the 2024/25 season. He repeatedly told the media that he was not offered a new deal by the club, but signed a new contract in April.

The Reds have not disclosed the length of the contract, but the Egyptian spoke about the new deal and told the club website:

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career."

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Along with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk was also in the final months of his contract last season before penning a new deal. Trent Alexander-Arnold ended up running down his contract and moving to Real Madrid in the summer for a £10 million compensation to terminate his contract a month early for the FIFA Club World Cup.

