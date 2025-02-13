Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah breaks 30-year-long Premier League record after registering goal and assist in Merseyside derby draw vs Everton 

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah broke a 30-year-old Premier League record during the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday (February 12). The Reds drew 2-2 with Everton in the league game rescheduled from December.

Arne Slot's team went behind in the game to an 11th-minute Beto strike. Five minutes later, Alexis Mac Allister headed home Salah's cross to get Liverpool back into the game.

In doing so, the Egyptian picked up his ninth assist in 13 away league games this season, which, coupled with his 13 away goals, took his away goals contributions to 22. In the process, Mohamed Salah broke Andy Cole's record from the 1993-94 campaign.

The Englishman had also registered 21 away goal contributions that season for Newcastle United, scoring 12 goals and setting up nine more. The Egyptian superstar scored his 14th away goal later in the game, putting his team ahead in the 73rd minute.

It wasn't enough to secure three points, with the Reds undone by a late James Tarkowski goal (90+8'). It led to a controversial ending to the game, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones sent off after players from both sides clashed.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was also sent off for dissent, along with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff. The Reds, however, remain at the top of the Premier League table after 24 games, seven points ahead of Arsenal in second.

When does Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool expire?

Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season, and he is yet to sign a new deal. The Egyptian forward has been in red-hot form this season, registering 27 goals and 19 assists from 35 games across competitions.

Speaking about his future last month, Arne Slot stressed that the Reds are eager for the player to stay.

“We want him to extend, of course, as well. He’s old and wise enough, he’s done so many smart things in his career that he will make the right decision for himself and hopefully for us as well,” Slot said (via Anfield Index).

He continued:

“He’s done so well without my advice for a long time, so he can probably keep doing what is best for his career, even without my advice. But my advice to him would be different from the one you just mentioned.”

Mohamed Salah has been a key ingredient in Liverpool's recent success and has 238 goals and 107 assists from 384 games to date.

