Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah overtakes Frank Lampard in all-time Premier League top-scorers list after brace in win vs Bournemouth

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah moved up in the Premier League's all-time top-scorers list after notching a brace against Bournemouth on Saturday. The forward rose to sixth on the list, surpassing Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, as he led his team to a 2-0 win over the Cherries.

Salah scored twice, once in each half, to take his tally for the season to 21 in 23 games in the league and cap off another impressive showing. His brace took him to 178 goals in the competition, one more than his former teammate Lampard in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah is now behind fifth-placed Sergio Aguero by only six goals and is nine strikes behind Andrew Cole in fourth place. The 32-year-old is also behind the trio of Alan Shearer (260 goals), Harry Kane (213 goals), and Wayne Rooney (208 goals) in the scoring charts.

Salah scored his first goal against Bournemouth with a perfectly placed penalty kick in the 30th minute after a controversial penalty was awarded to the Reds. His second was a trademark strike as he curled home a peach of an effort from inside the area, leaving Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga stranded.

Arne Slot's side have been heavily dependent on the brilliance of the Egypt international this season, and he has not disappointed when called upon. His tally of 21 goals in the league puts him atop the goalscoring charts, with 13 assists also coming in only 23 appearances.

The forward has needed just 287 appearances in the English top flight to reach this tally. He scored two league goals in his time with Chelsea and has scored another 176 since joining Liverpool in 2017.

Mohamed Salah equals record in Liverpool win over Bournemouth

Salah has equaled Thierry Henry's record of notching 20 league goals in five separate seasons. He only failed to do so in the 2019-20, 2022-23, and 2023-24 seasons. The Egyptian star has now scored 178 goals in 287 appearances in the Premier League and is sixth in the league's all-time scoring charts.

Mohamed Salah is in the final six months of his contract at Liverpool and appears set to leave the club at the end of the season. The former FC Basel man appears set to lead his side to the league title before making a glorious exit in the summer.

