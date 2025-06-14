Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s official unveiling at Real Madrid

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has expressed his support for Trent Alexander-Arnold after his unveiling at Real Madrid. The Egyptian took to Instagram to comment on the Englishman's post.

Ad

Trent shared several photos of his family attending the unveiling at Real Madrid. Salah quickly responded with two heart emojis on the post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Egyptian has been supportive of Trent's move to Real Madrid and criticized Liverpool fans during the season. He stated that they were wrong to boo the right-back during the 2-2 draw against Arsenal and mentioned that he loves the 26-year-old.

He said via The Guardian:

“I told him [Alexander-Arnold] yesterday: ‘Do not give me eye contact in your farewell,’ because I really love him. He deserves the best farewell leaving the club. He has done a lot for the city and a lot for the club. He was probably the best homegrown player in the club’s history and he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It is his decision, for sure."

Ad

“He is 26 years old and a league title winner twice. What more could he have done? He needs to change and challenge himself. People do not know about it much, but he is 20 years in the club. It is so tough mentally for someone to be 20 years in a club. It is the place you love, yes. I love the place. But going every day to the same place, mentally you could be depressed. I really wish him the best. I will always be in contact with him. The fans have been harsh with him. He didn’t deserve that because he gave it all to the fans.”

Ad

Trent completed his transfer to Real Madrid this month after the two clubs agreed on a £10 million fee. He was originally set to join on a free transfer, but Los Blancos needed him to sign a month before the expiration of his contract at Anfield due to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid only club he would have left Liverpool for, claims Trent

At his unveiling, Trent Alexander-Arnold asserted that Real Madrid was the only club he would have left Liverpool for in his career. He noted that this thought had always been on his mind and said:

Ad

"It was never a question of where, it was whether to go or not to go. I've known for a long time, if I was to ever leave Liverpool it would only be to go to Real Madrid. That would be the only club for me."

Trent will have to wear number 12 at Santiago Bernabeu, as LaLiga rules prevent him from wearing 66 as he did at Liverpool. The Englishman is expected to make his debut on June 18th when Los Blancos face Al Hilal at the FIFA Club World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More