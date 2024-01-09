Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah’s agent provides interesting four-word response to old transfer rumor

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has responded cryptically to an old transfer rumor on X (formerly Twitter).

Salah, despite registering 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 games in the 2022-23 season, failed to guide the Reds to a Champions League spot in the Premier League table, while also ending the season without a trophy.

Rumors began to circle around the Egyptian forward with defending Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad linked with a move for the player last summer. They reportedly submitted a £150 million bid for Salah in the final days of the transfer window, but were turned down by Liverpool.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna had given his take on the idea of Salah leaving Liverpool back in March 2023. He had tweeted:

"Excl: Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian striker is open to leaving Liverpool this summer. In the event of departure, Salah favors Spain."

Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa opted to reply last night (10 months after the original tweet was posted):

"You just don't know"

The 31-year-old is currently contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2025. Issa's response opens the possibility of Salah potentially negotiating a new contract at Anfield or maybe even leaving the club for another country besides Spainn.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives funny response when asked about Mohamed Salah's AFCON campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked that he wants Mohamed Salah's Egypt to be knocked out of the AFCON in the group stages.

The Reds forward left for the national camp after Liverpool's 4-2 win against Newcastle United on January. The tournament kicks off in Mozambique on January 14 and will end on February 11. If Egypt were to make it to the final, Salah would miss up to eight games for the Reds across competitions.

The Egypt skipper has been in fine form this season for Liverpool, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 27 appearances. His absence could possibly derail Liverpool's season - something Klopp kept in mind, when he said (as per GOAL):

"I said if I wish them good luck it would be a lie. Hopefully, they are out in the group stages but it’s not likely possible. Good luck and hopefully they can come back healthy. I am pretty positive we will find a way [to replace them] but we have to show that."

The Reds will also be without the services of Wataru Endo, who is captaining Japan in the Asia Cup.