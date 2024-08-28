Liverpool agree €13m deal to sign 26-year-old star: Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Federico Chiesa for an initial fee of €13 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Reds have agreed a cut-price deal with the Serie A side for the winger, who is now set to travel to complete the deal.

The name of Italy international Chiesa has been in the news for a while after new Juventus boss Thiago Motta declared him surplus to requirements. The 26-year-old was dropped from the squad despite the club valuing him at over €100 million just three years ago.

Multiple sides have had a look at Federico Chiesa, but the interest from Liverpool has been the most concrete one. With just one year left on his contract with the Bianconeri, the Reds have found an agreement with the club for his signing.

Trending

Fabrizio Romano reports that they will pay an initial fee of €13 million for the forward, who has agreed to a four-year deal.

Expand Tweet

Chiesa was the subject of a Liverpool approach in 2021, when Juventus turned down €100 million from the English side. The club retained an interest in the forward and have now managed to sign him at a much lower price.

Federico Chiesa played 131 times for Juventus, scoring 32 goals and providing 23 assists in his injury-hit spell in Turin. The winger will add directness when played, and will be a solid depth option for Arne Slot's side.

Chiesa featured four times for Italy at Euro 2024 as they crashed out in the Round-of-16 stage. He earlier appeared 37 times for Juventus in the 2023-24 season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists across all competitions.

Liverpool complete signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool have completed the signing of Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili on a six-year deal from Valencia. The giant goalkeeper will join the club in 2025 after spending the 2024-25 season on loan at the Spanish club.

Mamardashvili was one of the standout goalkeepers in Germany at Euro 2024, making 21 saves in three group-stage games for Georgia. The signing of the 23-year-old was vetted by first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who is prepared to battle him for a starting berth next season.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has 31 clean sheets in 102 appearances as a Valencia player, and will look to add more this season. His arrival puts the future of Caoimhin Kelleher in doubt, and the Irishman will, no doubt, be looking to move from Anfield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback