Liverpool ahead of Manchester United in race for £80 million rated midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign England international Jude Bellingham. The 18-year-old burst onto the scene during his time with Birmingham City in the Championship and has developed into one of the most promising young talents in world football since joining Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made Jude Bellingham the club's No.1 target for next summer. The Reds are yet to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

Manchester United are also believed to be in the race to sign the England international. The Red Devils are bracing themselves for the exit of Paul Pogba next summer. Pogba has less than a year remaining on his deal with Manchester United, and is yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

Jude Bellingham made his debut for Birmingham City during the 2019-20 season at the age of just 16. He immediately became a permanent fixture in the club's starting line-up as he went on to make 41 appearances and scored four goals in the Championship that season.

Bellingham was heavily linked with a number of the Premier League's top clubs during the summer of 2020. Manchester United were believed to be in pole position to sign Bellingham, but the youngster opted to sign for German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham made 46 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season and contributed four goals. His impressive form for the German club earned him an international call-up last season. He has made eight appearances for England, and was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Jude Bellingham is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer as he continues to gain interest from Manchester United and Liverpool

The 18-year-old is expected to join one of the Premier League's elite club's in the near future. Liverpool are desperate to sign a top-quality box-to-box midfielder, and are believed to be willing to match Borussia Dortmund's £80 million asking price for the youngster.

Jurgen Klopp could look to use his connections at Borussia Dortmund to push through a deal for Jude Bellingham next summer.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have focused on signing and promoting young English talents in recent years such as Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a huge fan of Jude Bellingham's and could view the teenager as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus next summer.

Manchester United's midfielder continues to be a source of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian will therefore be keen to make reinforcements next summer.

