Liverpool all-time top scorers: Mohamed Salah overtakes Steven Gerrard as he gives Reds lead against Bournemouth 

Mohamed Salah has overtaken club legend Steven Gerrard by scoring Liverpool's second goal against Bournemouth as the Reds lead 2-1 at Anfield at the break.

In their second Premier League game of the season, Jurgen Klopp's men couldn't have made a more atrocious start. In the third minute, the Reds carelessly conceded possession just outside the box. Antoine Semenyo made no mistake with a rasping drive that gave goalkeeper Alisson Becker no chance.

To their credit, Liverpool improved and laid siege on the Bournemouth goal. The pressure paid off in the 27th minute, with Luis Diaz bagging his second strike of the campaign with a superb effort.

Eight minutes later, the Reds won a penalty. Up stepped Salah, whose spot-kick was superbly saved by Neto diving to his left. However, the richochet fell kindly to the Egyptian, who made no mistake from point-blank range to put the Reds ahead.

In the process, Mohamed Salah overtook Steven Gerrad (186) for sole third place in the Reds' all-time scoring list. Ian Rush (336) and Roger Hunt (259) are the only players ahead of the Egyptian.

Since arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma, Salah has struck 187 times in 307 appearances across competitions and also assisted 80 times. That tally includes 138 strikes in 220 Premier League appearances.

How has Mohamed Salah fared for Liverpool this season?

Mohamed Salah has had a good start to the 2023-24 season. In Liverpool's Premier League opener at Chelsea last weekend - which ended 1-1 - the 31-year-old assisted Luis Diaz's opener.

Salah thought he got on the scoresheet himself, but his effort was ruled out for offside. He was later substituted by Jurgen Klopp as the Reds sought a winner, meaning the Egyptian failed to extend his record of scoring in seven consecutive Premier League opening-day games.

With Salah off the mark against Bournemouth, the Egyptian will hope for another prolific season after bagging 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 games across competitions.