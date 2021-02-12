Liverpool almost signed Ismaila Sarr from Watford in January, claims agent

According to Ismaila Sarr's agent, Liverpool almost signed the Watford star in the January transfer window.

Interest in the pacey winger skyrocketed following Watford’s relegation to the English Championship. However, the Hornets have managed to hold on to their prized asset.

The Athletic had revealed Liverpool’s interest in the Senegal international last summer but a move failed to materialise, and the Reds opted to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota.

In a recent interview with Panafricanfootball, Ismaila Sarr’s agent, Theirno Seydi, revealed that Liverpool were close to completing a January swoop for the 22-year-old.

Seydi said:

"With Liverpool, a few days ago, we were at the stage of signing the contract to bind the Reds to Ismaila Sarr. Everything was set, the monthly salary and the length of the lease. I even asked Sadio Mane to find him an apartment. But in the end, the English club could not put €40million on the table to finalise this case."

He added:

"That is to say, if the English clubs are having difficulty raising funds, this reflects the depth of the crisis affecting football."

Liverpool's interest in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr scored a brace for Watford in a gruesome 3-0 win over Liverpool in 2019

Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in Ismaila Sarr, who is primarily a right-winger, as they seek support for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool completed deadline-day signings of central defensive duo Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in January. If it weren’t for the financial strain on the club, Sarr would’ve also ended up at Anfield last month.

The winger has registered five goals and two assists in the English Championship this season and continues to be a key figure in the Watford squad.