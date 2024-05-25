"Liverpool at Anfield" – Manchester United star names goalless draw as one of his best matches this season

Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans has stated that his team's 0-0 league draw at rivals Liverpool was one of his best performances in the 2023-24 season.

Evans, 36, rejoined the Red Devils on a free switch past summer with the intention of staying fit. However, the ex-Leicester City man has featured in 29 overall games due to his team's injury crisis this season.

During a recent interaction with The Athletic, Evans was asked to opine on his high points of the ongoing campaign. He responded:

"Burnley, [as the away league game was my first start of the season]. Then Liverpool at Anfield. I loved that match. I felt like I was in a proper Manchester United match; proud to represent the club at Liverpool. But we only drew. I had a moment on the ball where I needed to make quick turns, so you get confidence, and while defending, I made a block after about 10 seconds... that helped."

Evans, who has started 17 games across competitions this term, said:

"I loved that game; the buzz of going away from home, especially at Anfield where the fans are on you for everything that you do. You want those adrenalin moments, the huge hostility between the fans, the songs. I missed that adrenaline pumping through my body and you crave that hit, I got it [Liverpool] away."

During his side's trip to Liverpool last December, Evans completed 17 of 22 passes and also won three of four duels in 90 minutes of action.

Queried to opine on his low point, the Manchester United star replied:

"My low point also involves Liverpool as I picked up an injury just before we played them in the [4-3] FA Cup game [in March]. I hurt my calf 10 minutes before the final [training] session. It was the only time in my career that I took my bib off and threw it to the ground in frustration. We won the game, which was great, but I was gutted to miss it."

Manchester United to part ways with Jonny Evans, unwilling to extend defender's deal

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have informed Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, and Anthony Martial to find new clubs. They are unwilling to extend all the three players' contracts at the end of June.

So far, Evans has helped Manchester United win 10 trophies and has netted seven goals in 227 overall matches across two spells for them.

Meanwhile, United will try to offload the likes of Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, and Christian Eriksen ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 term.