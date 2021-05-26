Liverpool announce the winner of their Player of the Season award

Mohamed Salah has been voted Liverpool’s Player of the Season for the 2020-21 campaign, the club announced on Tuesday. The Egyptian ended the season with 31 goals from 51 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, helping them secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

The Egyptian joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 after a fantastic spell with AS Roma in Serie A. Salah hit the ground running in the Premier League, where he had a point to prove after failing to establish himself as a Chelsea player earlier in his career.

Salah managed 44 goals from 52 games in his debut season with the Reds, emerging as one of the finest players in the world. Since then, he has grown in stature at Anfield, helping his team win the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

Liverpool’s title defense, however, ended in a whimper this year, but Salah was one of the shining lights during a rather dismal season. The Egyptian also narrowly missed out on his third Premier League Golden Boot, finishing second behind Harry Kane.

𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗛 🇪🇬👑



Our @StanChart Player of the Season for 2020/21 is @MoSalah! What a class act ✨ pic.twitter.com/LDXTbLAsd5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2021

An end-of-the-season poll was hosted on the Liverpool website, where fans had the option to choose their player of the season. It was no surprise that Salah emerged as the winner, with Fabinho finishing second and Nathaniel Phillips coming in third.

The Egyptian was ecstatic after he was handed the trophy at the AXA Training Centre. Speaking to the official website, Salah thanked the Liverpool fans for voting for him.

“I want to say thank you very much for voting for me, I’m very proud about that and I will see you soon,” said Salah.

The Egyptian ended the Premier League season with 22 goals from 37 appearances, which included six penalties.

Mohamed Salah’s consistency will be vital for Liverpool next season

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have endured a difficult time at both ends of the pitch this season. In addition to the injury woes that crippled their backline, the Reds were hurt by the dismal form of two of their deadliest attackers, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Mo Salah finishes his fourth season at Liverpool with 31 goals in all competitions 👑



17-18 18-19 19-20 20-21

44 27 23 31



Unreal❤️ pic.twitter.com/UffnQvDsj7 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 24, 2021

The Senegalese managed 11 goals in the league, his lowest tally in the last three seasons while the Brazilian managed to find the back of the net just nine times in the league.

It was up to Salah to shoulder the goalscoring responsibilities for Liverpool and the Egyptian showed once against why he is so highly rated. Salah’s consistency will be vital for the Reds next season as they attempt to get back to the top of the Premier League.