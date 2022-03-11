“Liverpool aren’t unbeatable” – Graham Potter makes bold claim ahead of ‘massive challenge’ against Jurgen Klopp and company

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has claimed that Liverpool aren't unbeatable ahead of his side's encounter with the title challengers this Saturday.

The Seagulls began the season in fine form, losing just three of their 12 Premier League games. Following a huge 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, the side fought a hard-earned 2-2 draw against the Reds in October last year.

Potter believes Jurgen Klopp's side are beatable despite their impressive form in recent weeks. He said (via Sussex Express):

“I think even Jurgen would say Liverpool aren’t unbeatable."

The 46-year-old continued:

“What they are, though, is one of the best teams in the world. They’ve played at an incredible level for a consistent amount of time now."

The Reds have won their last seven Premier League games, and their run has seen them catch up to league leaders Manchester City.

The Merseyside giants were twelve points behind Pep Guardiola's side but now sit six points off their title rivals with a game in hand.

Potter commented on the consistency shown by Klopp's side and said:

“Huge respect for them, for Jurgen, for his staff, for his players, for what they’ve achieved alongside Manchester City, which is pushing the level of the Premier League up consistently."

“I always like playing against Liverpool because they’re one of the best, and it’s very rare in anything in life that you get to face the best, so you should look at it as a massive challenge and a huge opportunity.”

Can Liverpool pull off the heist of the century?

Manchester City could lose the Premier League title this season if they're not careful in the next couple of months

When Manchester City soared 12 points clear of Liverpool in February, many thought it was inevitable for Pep Guardiola's side to lift the Premier League title in May.

However, the Reds' incredible run of form, combined with the Cityzens' somewhat iffy results, has seen Jurgen Klopp's side pick up the pace.

The Anfield outfit are now back in contention and have hit form at just the right time. They also won the Carabao Cup last month after defeating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties.

Manchester City pulled off a groundbreaking Premier League win back in the 2011-2012 season. The Cityzens scored a last-minute goal to beat neighbors Manchester United to the title.

Liverpool could do something similar this season. If their fine form continues and Guardiola's men drop points along the way, the Reds could shock the world by usurping Manchester City for the title.

Now that we've entered the final stretch of the season, Liverpool's title bid is all systems go.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh