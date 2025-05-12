“Liverpool and Arne Slot don’t need a circus” - Jamie Carragher urges Reds to make bold decision on Alexander-Arnold after fan outrage

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged the club to stop playing Trent Alexander-Arnold after the outgoing right-back received boos from the Anfield faithful in the 2-2 Premier League home draw with Arsenal on Saturday (May 11).

In his first game since announcing his departure at the end of the season, the 26-year-old was booed when he replaced Conor Bradley midway through the second half of the Gunners draw and every time he touched the ball.

Offering his take on the situation, Carragher has advised boss Arne Slot to stop playing Alexander-Arnold to avoid a 'circus', telling Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo) that there's nothing more to prove this season.

“He doesn’t have to get results right now, the title is won," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "I think the manager will have been shocked by how vociferous it (the reaction to Alexander-Arnold coming on) was. You can expect frustration.

"That might be his last game for this club, and that might be the right thing, if Trent does continue to play — and that is up in the air — is to sing about Steven Gerrard or Conor Bradley. Liverpool and Arne Slot don’t need a circus for the rest of the season. He is moving on."

Carragher continued:

"He doesn’t need to be brought on against Palace. I don’t know about a send off or anything like that. He is choosing to leave. I don’t agree with that today, but I don’t think he should have a send-off and deliver a speech. Sing other players' names; don’t boo someone in a red shirt."

Alexander-Arnold's arrival prompted fans to chants about Bradley, who's expected to take over from the Englishman next season, and club legend Steven Gerrard.

Andy Robertson offers his take on outgoing Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is 'disappointed' to lose his long-time right-back partner Trent Alexander-Arnold, who's leaving on a free transfer this summer. The duo formed one of the most devastating full-back partnerships during their heyday.

Responding to jeers received by his good friend, the Scot heaped praise on his outgoing colleague and acknowledged how Alexander-Arnold helped him become a better player.

"Disappointed to lose a good friend," Robertson said (as per the BBC). "He's an amazing player and an amazing person. He has pushed me through and made me a better player. His legacy will always be there. He's done so much for this club.

"He will be missed for me as one of my best friends in the game. We've done it all together. He's took me to levels I never knew existed. It hasn't been an easy one for Trent, but he has made the decision."

With the Premier League already sealed, the Reds next take on Brighton & Hove Albion away on Monday (May 19) before ending their season at home to Crystal Palace six days later.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More